Labor 'rookie' over tourist tax cut: O'Dowd tough talk

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd and Senator Chris Ketter have come out guns blazing over reform to the Backpacker Tax.

In response to Labor's move to block the Coalition's revised Backpacker Tax, which would have working tourists taxed 19% instead of 32.5%, Mr O'Dowd labelled Senator Ketter a "rookie" while his rival called him a "dud".

On Tuesday Labor introduced plans to tax working holiday makers 10.5%.

Senator Ketter said if Mr O'Dowd did not support Labor's lower tax rate, he would be "bleeding his constituents dry".

"If we learned anything from this lengthy process it's that the Liberal Party doesn't know business and the National Party doesn't know regional Australians."

Senator Ketter urged Mr O'Dowd to "do the right thing" and cross the floor and vote with Labor on a tax rate of 10.5%."

But hitting back, Mr O'Dowd said Senator Ketter's new tax plan would unfairly favour "foreign workers" over Australian workers.

"Labor's 10.5% thought-bubble appears to have been dreamed up by Canberra latte-sippers rather than through industry consultation," he said.

"The ALP was once the party that represented the Australian worker, the battler, however today's ALP would rather play politics in Canberra."

Under the Government's proposal, tourists would pay a single rate of tax from their first dollar earned up to $37,000, and if that threshold was reached, they would join Australia's regular tax scale.

By contrast Australian workers pay no tax at all, up to $18,200 in earnings.

This means with a 10.5% tax rate there would be no level of income at which Australian workers would pay more tax than working holidaymakers.

However if Labor successfully blocks the Coalition's Backpacker Tax, this would result in the original tax of 32.5% coming into effect on January 1 next year.

While Senator Ketter called on Mr O'Dowd to "stop misleading the people of Gladstone", Mr O'Dowd said Labor's plans once again proved that "Labor cannot be trusted by regional and rural Australia".