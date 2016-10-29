Police issue warning over Halloween dangers

Police are urging people to stay safe this Halloween.

DON'T cower in your Gladstone homes with the drawbridge raised on Monday evening in fear of mini zombies, little witches and the not so grateful dead.

The door knocks and chorus of scary voices are likely to be neighbourhood kids whole heartedly joining the American tradition of trick and treating for sweets.

However, Queensland Police warn that not everyone welcomes trick or treaters at their house and there are a few safety things children should be aware of.

To make sure your night doesn't become a pain in the neck, Police say youngsters should:

Have their mother or father with them.

Do your door knocking with a group of friends as there is safety in numbers.

Never enter a strangers house, even if they have invited you in.

To avoid causing witches to fly off their handle (and upsetting the neighbours) keep excessive noise down while celebrating.

Be aware that wearing black, like black cats, will make it harder for drivers to see you if walking on a street.

Put a No Thanks poster on your door or letter box if you do not want ghosts and goblins to drop in.