Police on hunt after truck, trailer, bobcat stolen from Gladstone business

POLICE are searching for the person(s) behind the theft of a large white tip truck and a trailer with a bobcat on the back, after it was stolen from a Gladstone business's shed.

The Tom Leahy Excavations' property was locked in an industrial shed at Kirkwood. The owners of the business told police the property could have been taken any time between September 29 and yesterday.

The only access was through a locked fence which police say was cut with what could have been bolt cutters.

However, after a Facebook post was widely shared, a Gracemere man contacted the owners of the business and informed them of a similar looking truck parked in front of his neighbour's house yesterday. The neighbour is not a person of interest.

Police were informed and recovered the property about 2pm and while enquiries are still being made, there are no suspects at this stage.

Police are urging anyone who saw the truck being driven yesterday to come forward with information to help investigations.