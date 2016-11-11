Gladstone's drink drivers named and shamed

WITH less overwhelming numbers this week, but still far too many, Gladstone police nabbed three people for drink driving across the past week.

These included, 21-year-old Alanna Rose Bonato, who returned a reading of .088%.

She was intercepted by police along the Gladstone Monto Rd at Calliope, and was fined $500 and lost her license for three months.

Marilyn Gale Green was intercepted along Creek Rd in Tannum Sands and returned a reading of .056%.

She was fined $350 and lost her license for one month.

Lincoln Anthony Charles Richards, 25, returned a reading of .05% when he was pulled over at Calliope on the Bruce Hwy.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Last week there were four people caught for drink driving in the region, however the week before that 10 people were caught doing the wrong thing.