THE Gladstone Police spent more than ten hours negotiating with a man who threatened self harm last night.

From 8.45pm trained negotiators spoke with a man who threatened self harm while in a Oregon Ct home.

The police officers negotiated with the man from outside the home.

The siege concluded at 6.40am today, with no incident reported.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression or needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.