Police find ecstasy pill after charging nuisance lighter thrower

A TAXI had to slow when its driver came upon Robert Webb walking up the middle of Goondoon St just before 1am near The Reef hotel.

The taxi driver flashed his headlights and Webb threw his cigarette lighter, which struck the windscreen.

Gladstone police were nearby and Webb was charged with committing a public nuisance near licensed premises at 12.45am on Saturday, September 3.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens gave the details before Gladstone Magistrates Court, saying Webb had been walking up the hill and the incident took place when the taxi turned the corner on to the street.

Sergeant Stevens said the taxi driver was upset, got out of his car and flagged down police.

He said the lighter Webb threw struck the windscreen and bounced on to the road.

Webb denied the incident but police saw an impact mark left on the windscreen and the lighter was found nearby on the road.

Sgt Stevens said when Webb was taken to the watchhouse a search found an ecstasy tablet.

Webb, a boilermaker, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and drug possession.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the tablet was taken off a friend that night and given to Webb, who had been drinking, to cheer him up.

She said Webb thought he had been doing the right thing by holding on to it.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said the matter was unusual and being intoxicated was not an excuse. However, it had been wise not to take the drug after drinking alcohol.

Webb was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.