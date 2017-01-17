Police divers called in to find sunken boat

BOAT CAPSIZES: One woman is dead after a boat she was in capsized off Curtis Island.

POLICE divers from Brisbane are in Gladstone to help Water Police try to find a boat that sunk off Curtis Island, killing one elderly woman.

In the aftermath of the fatal incident on December 27, Water Police searched for the boat near Seal Hill on the northern end of Curtis Island but bad weather and big tides hampered their efforts.

A police spokesman said divers would concentrate on an area in The Narrows, and although police were hopeful of finding the boat, the task at hand was expected to be difficult.

At the time it was reported a 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 14-month-old boy was airlifted to Rockhampton after being trapped under a capsized boat.

Originally police suspected the boat had hit rocks but Sergeant John Kernan thought the boat might have capsized due to bad weather and "conditions on the water".