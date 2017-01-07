Police car hit in Bruce Hwy crash

CRASH: A police vehicle towing a police patrol boat hit after it stopped to assist with a road hazard.

AS THE rain bucketed down on the Bruce Hwy a white ute crashed into a police vehicle which was towing a police patrol boat.

The smash caused significant damage to the front ends of both vehicles and left one female officer with minor injuries after she was thrown from one side of the boat to the other.

The officer was in the boat at the time of the crash because police were assisting with traffic control.

Moments before the crash police stopped on the highway near Christensen Rd at Iveragh to help with another vehicle which had broken down and was covering half a lane of the busy highway.

Gladstone Sergeant Royce Devlin said the axel had broken on the trailer the vehicle was towing and was unable to be moved off the road.

But making an already potentially dangerous situation worse, torrential rain poured down which reduced visibility on the highway.

Srg Devlin said the white ute had allegedly hit the parked police vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said everyone involved declined to be taken to the hospital, with only minor injuries received.

Police continued to assist with traffic control while tow trucks were called in to take the vehicles away.

It's understood the people in the white ute were travelling to Gin Gin.

Emergency services were called to the crash at about 10am.