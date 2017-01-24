Police arrest and charge man after he escaped on foot

SIMON Otto Norling's family left Gladstone magistrates court in a huff after waiting most of the day to see him come up from the police watch house to sit in the dock.

The court heard Norling did not want to enter a plea against a string of offences police claimed occurred within the last month.

Norling's duty lawyer, Mr Axel Beard, also held "suspicions” he was suffering from the effects of "illicit substances” after a brief conversation held between the two at the watch house.

Officers from Gladstone's Criminal Investigation Branch arrested Norling on Monday and charged him with 40 alleged offences.

Norling was charged with a number of criminal and traffic offences, including allegations of five counts of theft, fraud, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop a vehicle.

Before Norling spent the night in the watch house, Gladstone's acting head of CIB, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay, said Norling was spotted in Gladstone by police on Sunday.

"Police intercepted a vehicle and as a result (Norling) ran from the vehicle however he was located and interviewed at length,” Det Snr Srg Lindsay said.

"As a result an arrest warrant was taken out for the gentleman in question and subsequently arrested in relation to that warrant.

"(There are 40 alleged offences) in total and they vary from (alleged) criminal offences of stealing and fraud through to traffic matters, including evade police when intercepted.

"Police will allege during his crime spree and driving the vehicles in question he attended a Sunshine Coast business premises and whilst in the car park he has (allegedly) stolen a fridge and later pawned that item at a local business.”

Police will claim that Norling's alleged offences occurred across the state.

Norling did not apply for bail and will be held in custody until his matter is brought before the court for mention February 21.