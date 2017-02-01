'Please, please, please!' Road rage on Glenlyon after huge delays

ONE of Gladstone's busiest roads has just become hell-on-earth, and will stay that way for 28 days.

Traffic delays on Glenlyon Rd has motorists waiting up to 20 minutes in long traffic queues as 'vital' water infrastructure is being worked on by the council in the area.

The change of traffic conditions are expected to last until February 28, but only two days in residents are expressing their outrage at the situation.

However, the council said the roadworks are vital while the road surface is removed for the construction to be carried out.

Residents have reported being at a standstill for up to 20 minutes, with only five cars being let through at each interval at the Derby and Breslin St intersection.

Works are being conducted from 6.45am - 6pm each day, with peak traffic time sfrom 8-9am, 2.30-5.30pm.

Traffic backed up in Glenlyon road due to road works. Mike Richards GLA010217TRAFFIC

Despite a post made on the council's Facebook reminding residents of the changed conditions and thanking motorists for their patience, it has gathered a cluster of angry residents sharing their thoughts.

Kelli White commented on the post pleading with council to alter the makeshift lights that controls the flow of cars allowed to move at once.

"Please, please, please ... Let more than 5 cars through at a time!" she posted.

"Finally think you're moving but nope, gotta wait another 20 minutes just for another five cars to be let through and the rest of us (are) still waiting. Living in Catalina is gonna suck for the next 24 days..."

Sherie Elliott said she would be avoiding the busy road at all costs.

"I'm going the long way, which will still be quicker than the huge wait there this morning," she posted.

"Also, are they just set timers for the lights?

"There seemed to be no consideration for where the majority of traffic was coming from.

"You would think those travelling towards town would get a longer green light in the morning and then the reverse in the afternoon."

Michelle Howkins posted that the council should have began these works during the school holidays.

"What poor planning by the council," she said.

"Why organise to conduct these works during peak time and not during the school holidays?"

Despite this, some residents believe that the placement of the warning LED sign should be moved further away from the stop sign, so motorists can choose an alternative route before realising they're stuck in a 20-minute queue.

"You get to the traffic lights before you get to the warning sign," David Nielsen said.

"Essentially, if your unaware of whats happening, and its busy, you pull up behind a long line of traffic inexplicably pulled up in the middle of the road.

"Please move the info sign down to the west of Boles St, opposite the fire station or West State School, so people have the opportunity to use an alternative route."

The council has been contacted by The Observer to address these queries.