'Playing with fire': Lucky escape for family who fled inferno

THE cause of a fire that ripped through and gutted a house on Callide Crescent at Barney Point on Monday has been determined by police.

The fire, which Gladstone firefighters said started in the back bedroom of a rental house, was believed to have been started by a young child.

Last month there was a separate house fire at Clinton, which was started by a young child and destroyed half the house.

Although a woman and her two children managed to escape the inferno unscathed, it's understood most of the possessions inside the house went up in smoke.

A house is on fire at Barney Point.

Gladstone's acting head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay, said the fire had fully engulfed the house.

"There was a family inside and at the time police spoke to a number of children as well as the adult at the premises," Det Snr Sgt Lindsay said.

"It was ascertained that a young child may have been experimenting or playing with fire, a candle, which resulted in the curtains being engulfed and all of a sudden the house."