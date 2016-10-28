Plans to save slices of Benaraby's historic tree

HISTORIC LANDMARK: Benaraby local Keith Bromilow wanted to save the Memorial Tree but concedes that new plans will allow the tree to stay in the community.

THE special pine tree at Benaraby is standing right where a driveway for a $10 million petrol station is being constructed. And despite efforts to save the special pine it is set to come down in the coming weeks.

There had been some conjecture about whether the tree was an Avenue of Honour Memorial tree, planted to commemorate returned servicemen from the First or Second World War.

But for Keith Bromilow, who has been leading the charge to save the tree, he said the mystery behind the tree had been solved.

Mr Bromilow said he had received information from the RSL which confirmed that the 47m high tree was not an Avenue of Honour Memorial tree planted for soldiers.

"It's a magnificent tree and it's a just a shame that it has to go,” he said.

"I'm not a person who is going to chain myself to a tree but I was hoping it could be saved,” he said.

Although no date has been set for the tree to come down, Benaraby Sawmill owner Annette Machen has offered to mill the tree free of charge.

She hoped to get enough people interested in paying for a slice the communities history so the money raised could be donated to the Benaraby Progress Association Hall.