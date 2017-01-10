Plans to resurrect struggling city centre start today

NEW LOOK: In an effort to beautify Goondoon St, the council has released its plans to give the main drag a facelift.

GLADSTONE Regional Council will start work today on its streetscape project in an attempt to revamp and bring a bit of life back to Goondoon St.

The council will remove artificial turf from Library Square, retaining pine trees at roundabouts and will bring in raised garden beds with extra seating.

NEW LOOK: The council plans to revamp Goondoon St to bring shoppers into the main drag. GRC

The work is seen as a forerunner to the council's Jumpstart Our City Heart Urban Renewal Strategy.

Mayor Matt Burnett said residents would start to see more street trees and feature gardens as work progressed from the Valley towards the waterfront.

"The new streetscaping will introduce more places to relax as well as a sense of natural vibrancy

designed to complement the much larger urban renewal project,” he said.

Environment and Community Services Committee Chair Councillor Cindi Bush said the first stage of the Goondoon St re-planting would occur in the area from Herbert Street to Tank Street.

"Traffic management will be in place from 6am to 3pm to minimise any disruption on the right hand side of the street heading towards the Valley,” Cr Bush said.

"Some car parking will also be unavailable during that time.”

This first stage of work should be completed by January 20, weather permitting.