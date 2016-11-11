$25K 'dump plan' to lure tourists to Gladstone region towns

Council are thinking of building a caravan and RV dump in town.Pictured out the front of her van is Cheri Campbell.

GREY nomad expert Colin Balfour said the slow crawl of caravans and motorhomes driving up and down the Bruce Hwy was worth $1. billion to regional Queensland a year.

And with dollar signs in their eyes for our local businesses, it's for this lucrative reason the Gladstone Regional Council is trying to make Gladstone "RV friendly".

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone already had the attractions grey nomads were after, like chemists, big shopping centres and beautiful scenery, but sometimes it's the little things that count.

The council plans to allocate $25,000 to its long-term financial plan to install new free waste dumping spots.

The council already has two caravan dumping spots in 1770 and Calliope and a third on the way at Miriam Vale, but in an effort to get the tourists off the highway and into Gladstone, they're proposing to install two new dumping spots, possibly in Gladstone and Mount Larcom.

Mr Balfour, from Balfour Consulting, said councils needed a holistic approach to target caravanners.

"It's all about maximising their length of stay and how much they spend and having a dump facility is an essential part of the modern RV experience," he said.

"You need to look at it from a regional point of view because they're not necessarily going to Gladstone or Tannum Sands, they're travelling though, and so it's about providing them with a stream of things that gets them into the region.

"They might only spend $100 a day in a place, so they don't spend much, but if they keep coming then that adds up."

Cr Burnett said the decision to install extra dumping facilities was all about saying "we want them to come in off the highway" and spend the night in Gladstone.

"It'll be just like the cruise ships...they'll find they love it here and if it works for the cruise market I think it'll work for the drive market," he said.

"We know that might spend $15 on a burger but won't want to pay $2 to dump their waste so this is just another way we can attract people into the town so they buy that burger and fuel up. "We want them to go to Baffle Creek, Agnes Water, 1770, Miriam Vale and all around...we want to be RV friendly."

Mr Balfour said it was a good move by the council to improve RV facilities because he expected 150,000 additional RVs to be registered by 2020.