WATCH: 'Broken system': Shorten's plan to win Hanson voters

FEW people would have predicted a parking inspector from Childers would have secured almost 20% of the vote in Flynn at the last federal election.

But Phil Baker was flying under the flag of Pauline Hanson's One Nation and ended up polling well at both regional and urban voting booths.

The success of One Nation throughout Queensland took many by surprise, and netted the party known for its right wing attitudes and anti-establishment stance, four Senate seats.

One Nation now wields considerable influence in the Senate and has a lot of power to make or break government policy ambitions.

>>Why we gave more votes to One Nation than almost anywhere else in the country

>>STREET TALK: What does Gladstone think of Pauline Hanson

Bill Shorten on One Nation's rise: Is the Turnbull Government's latest asylum seeker proposal a ply to win over Hanson voters? Bill Shorten thinks so.

Bill Shorten said polling data showed that in the fight for Flynn, One Nation took votes off the Liberal Party and the Palmer United Party.

But he felt that there was a need to get One Nation Flynn voters back on side and that was part of the reason why he was in Gladstone yesterday.

"People vote for third parties because they feel the whole system isn't working so their vote (is telling us) to wake up," Mr Shorten said.

"I got that message loud and clear.

"To be fair to the LNP and ourselves, we're the only two who are serious about forming a government (but) we need to engage more...we don't need to change our values."

EARLIER: Hanson's battle for Gladstone voters

Pauline Hanson stops in at Gladstone: Pauline Hanson, founder of political party One Nation, says Gladstone business owners asked her to come speak with them about the economic climate.

Mr Shorten said the Australian Labor Party's basic philosophy of standing up for "working people, for battlers, pensioners and the less well off" was solid.

"(We've) got to be specific and explain to people how voting for us will change their lives," he said. "(But) we can always improve our policies."

Asylum seeker life-time ban 'ridiculous': Shorten

BILL Shorten labelled Malcolm Turnbull's plan to legislate against asylum seekers ever being allowed to enter Australia as "ridiculous".

>>New Aussies call Gladstone home

Although Mr Shorten said Mr Turnbull's agenda behind the legislation was to look tough on refugees, pander to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and appease the right-wing of his party, he failed to rule out supporting the "thought bubble".

"What they're saying is that if someone is an American or Canadian citizen and if in 40-years-time because they were once a refugee they can't visit Australia on a tourism visa," he said.

"My gut reaction is that this is an overreach by the government... (but) we've got to see the final legislation.

"You can be tough on people smugglers but you don't have to be ridiculous in terms of legislation you create."

Earlier in the day, during a visit to Gladstone Area Group Apprentices, Mr Shorten turned his focus to former Senator Bob Day.

Next week the Federal Government will ask the Senate to support a High Court challenge to the validity of Mr Day's election to the Upper House after it was revealed the former senator may have breached the pecuniary interest rules.

Mr Day is accused of leasing his electorate office out to the government even though the building was owned by a company he had links to.

"The Turnbull government need to spell out what they knew, when they knew it, how long they've known about it and what they're going to do about it," Mr Shorten said.