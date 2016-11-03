29°
News

WATCH: 'Broken system': Shorten's plan to win Hanson voters

Declan Cooley
| 3rd Nov 2016 1:29 AM Updated: 1:30 AM
Pauline Hanson in Gladstone with candidate for Flynn, Phil Baker.
Pauline Hanson in Gladstone with candidate for Flynn, Phil Baker. Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEW people would have predicted a parking inspector from Childers would have secured almost 20% of the vote in Flynn at the last federal election.

But Phil Baker was flying under the flag of Pauline Hanson's One Nation and ended up polling well at both regional and urban voting booths.

The success of One Nation throughout Queensland took many by surprise, and netted the party known for its right wing attitudes and anti-establishment stance, four Senate seats.

One Nation now wields considerable influence in the Senate and has a lot of power to make or break government policy ambitions.

>>Why we gave more votes to One Nation than almost anywhere else in the country

>>STREET TALK: What does Gladstone think of Pauline Hanson

Bill Shorten said polling data showed that in the fight for Flynn, One Nation took votes off the Liberal Party and the Palmer United Party.

But he felt that there was a need to get One Nation Flynn voters back on side and that was part of the reason why he was in Gladstone yesterday.

"People vote for third parties because they feel the whole system isn't working so their vote (is telling us) to wake up," Mr Shorten said.

"I got that message loud and clear.

"To be fair to the LNP and ourselves, we're the only two who are serious about forming a government (but) we need to engage more...we don't need to change our values."

EARLIER: Hanson's battle for Gladstone voters

Mr Shorten said the Australian Labor Party's basic philosophy of standing up for "working people, for battlers, pensioners and the less well off" was solid.

"(We've) got to be specific and explain to people how voting for us will change their lives," he said. "(But) we can always improve our policies."

Asylum seeker life-time ban 'ridiculous': Shorten  

BILL Shorten labelled Malcolm Turnbull's plan to legislate against asylum seekers ever being allowed to enter Australia as "ridiculous".

>>New Aussies call Gladstone home

Although Mr Shorten said Mr Turnbull's agenda behind the legislation was to look tough on refugees, pander to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and appease the right-wing of his party, he failed to rule out supporting the "thought bubble".

"What they're saying is that if someone is an American or Canadian citizen and if in 40-years-time because they were once a refugee they can't visit Australia on a tourism visa," he said.

"My gut reaction is that this is an overreach by the government... (but) we've got to see the final legislation.

"You can be tough on people smugglers but you don't have to be ridiculous in terms of legislation you create."

Earlier in the day, during a visit to Gladstone Area Group Apprentices, Mr Shorten turned his focus to former Senator Bob Day.

Next week the Federal Government will ask the Senate to support a High Court challenge to the validity of Mr Day's election to the Upper House after it was revealed the former senator may have breached the pecuniary interest rules.

Mr Day is accused of leasing his electorate office out to the government even though the building was owned by a company he had links to.

"The Turnbull government need to spell out what they knew, when they knew it, how long they've known about it and what they're going to do about it," Mr Shorten said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region pauline hanson

Argument blamed on no smokes

Argument blamed on no smokes

Magistrate warns Gladstone couple not to go cold turkey trying to give up smokes after their domestic blue.

WATCH: 'Broken system': Shorten's plan to win Hanson voters

Pauline Hanson in Gladstone with candidate for Flynn, Phil Baker.

SHORTEN claims Hanson vote was a call for pollies to 'wake up'.

Shorten to bank on industry to create local jobs

IMPORTANT: Apprentice Baylee Rigby shows the correct grinding technique for Senator Chris Katter, Zac Beers, who ran for the federal seat of Flynn and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, with fellow apprentices Jarrod Pengelly, Luke Ropmagnolo, left, and Zoe Jackson, right.

Shorten determined to give apprentices a leg up.

Gladstone's 'fairy godmother' told to move out of store

Fairy Godmother Formals owner Liz Snell with Gladstone State High School student Shari Johnson, 16, who was picking out a dress for this years formal.

Gladstone's fairy godmother needs storage help for gowns.

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Gladstone songbird to record second album

Gladstone songbird to record second album

GLADSTONE's Hayley Marsten will work with some of the best in the country music industry to record her second EP.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

GREAT STARTER IN KIN KORA...PERFECT FOR THE HOME BUSINESS...ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS!

27 Cedar Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $285,000

Nestled on a beautifully landscaped block, this home comes with privacy and ample living space inside and out. Natural hardwood floors, air-conditioned open plan...

BETTER THAN A TERM DEPOSIT .... ACT NOW!

1-4/6 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 NOW $670,000

This superbly located complex presents the savvy investor the opportunity to secure four well presented two bedroom town houses within minutes to the Gladstone...

INNER CITY COTTAGE WITH WATER VIEWS...RIPE FOR RENOVATION

19 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $119,000

Located 2klm from the CBD in an elevated position is this perfect opportunity to buy today and renovate tomorrow. * The property has 2 bedrooms; both with...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!