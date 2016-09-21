29°
News

'Vision': $1.3b Royal Caribbean 'mega liner' could come to Gladstone

Campbell Gellie | 22nd Sep 2016 5:00 AM
ANOTHER PROMISING PROJECT: Member of Gladstone Glenn Butcher, GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan, acting premier Curtis Pitt and GPC chairman Leo Zussino look over plans to revamp the East Shores precinct.
ANOTHER PROMISING PROJECT: Member of Gladstone Glenn Butcher, GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan, acting premier Curtis Pitt and GPC chairman Leo Zussino look over plans to revamp the East Shores precinct. Mike Richards GLA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A $3.5m investment in Gladstone's Port could bring 5000-strong boatloads of tourists into the city.

Yesterday, acting premier Curtis Pitt took an aerial tour of Gladstone Port while hearing about the vision for the Port from its chairman, Leo Zussino.

So far there has been six P&O cruise ships berth at Auckland Point carrying up to 2000 people since the company was lured here in March. This vision is to now attract vessels with more than 5000 passengers.

The research from the first cruise ship showed 90% of the 2000 passengers left the ship and spent an average of $103 in Gladstone retail stores. An increase in the number of passengers to 5000 would be a massive cash injection to the region's economy.

To attract these big vessels, Gladstone Ports Corporation is trying to secure a $3.5 million State Government investment for a new Transport Interface Hub at East Shores.

This hub would be set up for cruise liners, more pleasing on the eye and space for buses to grab the passengers and shuttle them around the region.

"Clearly you can see the plans here and the vision is great," treasurer Mr Pitt said. "We have an opportunity to see the next stage get developed."

MASTER PLAN: Artist impression of Gladstone's 'cruise ship hub'.
MASTER PLAN: Artist impression of Gladstone's 'cruise ship hub'.

Despite congratulating the GPC for returing about $120 million in dividends to the state coffers each year, Mr Pitt just fell short of signing a cheque for $3.5 million on the spot for the development.

"I can say as treasurer every bit counts," he said.

"Any investment we make has got to be one that shows economic benefit.

"Clearly you can see the plans here, the vision and a great opportunity to see the next stage developed."

MASTER PLAN: Gladstone Ports Corporation's 'master plan' for the city's cruise ship industry.
MASTER PLAN: Gladstone Ports Corporation's 'master plan' for the city's cruise ship industry.

The increase in vessels berthing in Gladstone is also developing with GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan working with different companies.

"We're continuing to talk to a number of cruise liners, they vary from the P&O vessels to some quite large vessels," he said.

"We can take vessels up to 300m but for the really large vessel with about 5000 passengers, we have to do a little bit of work."

That would include vessels like the Royal Caribbean's $1.3 billion, 5000 capacity mega-liner Ovation of the Seas which will be docked in Brisbane on February 22 next year.

It will be the largest cruise ship ever to be based in Australia and Mr Pitt said the economic affect of the new cruise liner terminal in Brisbane would flow to all the ports in Queensland.

Gladstone member Glenn Butcher was confident Gladstone could take it's share of the large vessels sooner rather than later.

"I think it's just a matter of time before Curtis Pitt and the Premier will help us out," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cruise, cruise liner, gladstone region, royal caribbean

Local woman recruited to 'deal with' Gladstone airport's $30m debt

Local woman recruited to 'deal with' Gladstone airport's $30m...

GLADSTONE Airport owes the council $30 million.

First impressions may not be lasting

This photo shows progress of the Gladstone Airport runway upgrade.

MY FIRST visit to Gladstone was in April 2009.

'Not fools': Local woman accuses Woolies of 'stingy sale'

BIGGER IS BETTER: Woolworths are the valley has applied for a 750 square metre expansion

WOOLWORTHS has to be kidding!

YOUR GUIDE: To this week's gigs in the Gladstone region

LIVE: Gladstone's Andrew Thompson.

THE GLADSTONE region's gig guide.

Local Partners

Horse panics and tramples young man

YOUNG man severely injured while shoeing a horse, which lunged and threw him down and trampled on him.

OPINION: Violence: life's there but spirit is gone

Noosa will gather to start a conversation on domestic violence.

Bistressing statistic that one Australian woman killed each week.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

IF THERE is one thing Queenslander’s can’t get enough of, it’s delicious food and even tastier drinks.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 Auction

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $199,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Absolutely Magnificent

8 Sunrise Place, New Auckland 4680

House 5 3 6 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 8 Sunrise Place, situated in the prestigious Parksville Estate. This is a once-in-a-lifetime dream property and with an endless list of features, you...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Gladstone's 35 cheapest rental properties, all under $100

PERFECT if you are saving for a home, or just want to save full stop

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

'Driven out': Gladstone locals return to cheap rent

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.