'Pi**** off': Heartbreak as Gladstone family's Christmas ruined

WHILE it may not have been the Grinch - Christmas was definitely stolen from a Gladstone family in need after $4000 in belongings was taken from their home on Tuesday night.

Josh O'Donohue's plan to head to the Sunshine Coast with his family and boat to see relatives, was shattered on Wednesday morning, when he woke to find the outboard motor had been stolen.

This was not the only theft on Schooner St, Tannum Sands that night.

Two other thefts, one on Schooner St and the other on Driftwood St, saw a car window smashed and a wallet stolen. A home was broken into with a handbag stolen, while the occupants was inside sleeping.

Police received calls late Tuesday night at about the same time to report both thefts, with Mr O'Donohue reporting the motor theft about 6am Wednesday.

"I was selling it, ready to go on Wednesday," he said.

"I had someone lined up keen to buy it, (he) withdrew his money, only to get a phone call from me saying it had been stolen.

"I'm pissed off, this kind of thing isn't just opportunistic, whoever did this took the time to unbolt it and cut all the wire - and lift it. it weighs about 60kg."

But the worst thing was when Mr O'Donohue was speaking to the police, his three-year-old daughter Lilly came outside with tears in her eyes.

"She looked up at the police officers and said 'how will daddy take me fishing now?'" Mr O'Donohue said.

Lilly's older sister Zoey, 4, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and each year the family spends between $15-20,000 on medical bills and equipment.

Both Mr O'Donohue and his wife, Hayley work to be able to afford these costs, so it's a rare occasion they can spend the money on themselves.

"And with work, Christmas really is the only time we can all come together, and see other relatives as well," Mr O'Donohue said.

"I planned to take the boat and take everyone out for a spin, I even took an extra week off work to go camping but that's not happening now.

"And now I'm on holidays and I have to deal with all of this insurance stuff ... just an inconvenience."

It's been a rough month for the family after a money tin with more than $300, was stolen from a Boyne Island business, who were raising money for their annual fundraiser, A Ride For Zoey.

While the tin was returned in tact, it left the family weary, and for good reason.

Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said it was still unknown whether the break-ins on Tuesday were related, however, residents should be cautious when leaving valuables in cars.

"Police are investigating all three matters, which were pretty close by," he said.

"One would think if three offences like these happened in close proximity, that it was targeted, and not opportunistic.

"Especially to be smashing windows and stealing motors; opportunistic is finding a car unlocked and getting in that way, this was different."

Snr Sgt Vogler said the best thing to do was to "make it harder for people to steal".

"Lock everything up, be mindful of your belongings, check your security, the harder it is for someone to steal the less it will occur," he said.