30°
News

'Pi**** off': Heartbreak as Gladstone family's Christmas ruined

Sarah Barnham
| 22nd Dec 2016 10:25 AM Updated: 6:13 PM
Josh O'Donohue at the Boyne Tannum Hook Up, April 29, 2016.
Josh O'Donohue at the Boyne Tannum Hook Up, April 29, 2016. Paul Braven GLA290416HOOKUP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE it may not have been the Grinch - Christmas was definitely stolen from a Gladstone family in need after $4000 in belongings was taken from their home on Tuesday night.

Josh O'Donohue's plan to head to the Sunshine Coast with his family and boat to see relatives, was shattered on Wednesday morning, when he woke to find the outboard motor had been stolen.

This was not the only theft on Schooner St, Tannum Sands that night.

Two other thefts, one on Schooner St and the other on Driftwood St, saw a car window smashed and a wallet stolen. A home was broken into with a handbag stolen, while the occupants was inside sleeping.

Police received calls late Tuesday night at about the same time to report both thefts, with Mr O'Donohue reporting the motor theft about 6am Wednesday.

"I was selling it, ready to go on Wednesday," he said.

"I had someone lined up keen to buy it, (he) withdrew his money, only to get a phone call from me saying it had been stolen.

"I'm pissed off, this kind of thing isn't just opportunistic, whoever did this took the time to unbolt it and cut all the wire - and lift it. it weighs about 60kg."

But the worst thing was when Mr O'Donohue was speaking to the police, his three-year-old daughter Lilly came outside with tears in her eyes.

"She looked up at the police officers and said 'how will daddy take me fishing now?'" Mr O'Donohue said.

Lilly's older sister Zoey, 4, suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and each year the family spends between $15-20,000 on medical bills and equipment.

 

Zoey O'Donohue, 4.
Zoey O'Donohue, 4.

Both Mr O'Donohue and his wife, Hayley work to be able to afford these costs, so it's a rare occasion they can spend the money on themselves.

"And with work, Christmas really is the only time we can all come together, and see other relatives as well," Mr O'Donohue said.

"I planned to take the boat and take everyone out for a spin, I even took an extra week off work to go camping but that's not happening now.

"And now I'm on holidays and I have to deal with all of this insurance stuff ... just an inconvenience."

It's been a rough month for the family after a money tin with more than $300, was stolen from a Boyne Island business, who were raising money for their annual fundraiser, A Ride For Zoey.

 

RIDE FOR ZOEY: With plenty of drinks, food and laughs Jodie and Brad Harris, Hayley and Josh O'Donohue and Paul and Debbie O'Donohue start to unwind after a big weekend.
RIDE FOR ZOEY: With plenty of drinks, food and laughs Jodie and Brad Harris, Hayley and Josh O'Donohue and Paul and Debbie O'Donohue start to unwind after a big weekend. Declan Cooley

While the tin was returned in tact, it left the family weary, and for good reason.

Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said it was still unknown whether the break-ins on Tuesday were related, however, residents should be cautious when leaving valuables in cars.

"Police are investigating all three matters, which were pretty close by," he said.

"One would think if three offences like these happened in close proximity, that it was targeted, and not opportunistic.

"Especially to be smashing windows and stealing motors; opportunistic is finding a car unlocked and getting in that way, this was different."

Snr Sgt Vogler said the best thing to do was to "make it harder for people to steal".

"Lock everything up, be mindful of your belongings, check your security, the harder it is for someone to steal the less it will occur," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crime gladstone gladstone region

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

APLNG take huge sale drop in China deal

Five year China gas deal

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

HOLLYWOOD star Ruby Rose and Aussie pop duo The Veronicas have been relaxing in the Sunshine Coast hinterland before a Queensland Christmas.

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

This could be your fast track to singing success

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace was first spotted at Fast Track before winning the national competition.

COMPETITION: Are you the next singing sensation?

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $345,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!