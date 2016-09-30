Pints will help save lives

Tipuna Manukau supports Jordan Cleland as he gives blood for the first time.

SITTING in a large green chair at the Gladstone Blood Bank, 16-year-old Jordan Cleland was giggling nervously in anticipation of his first donation.

As Trish Page put the needle into the vein in his left arm, he looked away and held his breath.

His friend Tipuna Manukua's eyes opened wide and he blinked slowly twice as he watched on.

And then the blood started flowing into the bag at 55ml a minute until they had collected a pint of it.

"It's not as scary as I thought it would be,” Jordan said.

"My family were psyching me up for it telling me I was going to faint.”

He said it felt good to be able to donate blood and help people.

"When I heard that one donation could save three people I decided to do it,” he said.

He was one of 147 people from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who had donated blood in Queensland this year as part of Red Cross' Red 25.

Meaning those people had collectively saved 447 lives.

Red25 is the group donation program of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service and their goal is to encourage organisations and groups across the country to achieve, together, 25% of the blood donations needed in Australia.

Red25 is open to any groups in Australia who want to save lives together through blood donation.

The program allows groups to monitor how many people have donated, where the donations are coming from, and how many lives they saved.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Gladstone member Glen Porteous said it was good to see young men involved.

Tipuna was also supposed to donate for the first time yesterday but he didn't prepare well enough.

He was nervous before hand and had to go into an interview room.

He had only drank two cups of water all day and the Red Cross advise people to drink about 2.5L to ensure the veins are visible.

He will have to muster the courage to do it again another day.