WATCH: Picture book shows the harbour's health

IT MAY be aimed at educating children, but a picture book released the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership has adults glued to its pages as well.

The second edition of the Barry and Jenny Storybook Series, articulates findings from the 2016 Healthy Harbour report, in a way people of all ages can understand.

The book, written by Heidi Jones and illustrated by Ping, follows on from the first edition which focused on how the health of the harbour was tested under four key components; environmental, social, cultural and economic.

The picture book features characters Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab, as they visit iconic landmarks in the Gladstone region, and share the results from the 2016 report card with some Gladstone Harbour locals.

The second edition, like the first edition, has been added to school curriculum's to teach students about scientific research and results taking place in the community.

GHHP chair Paul Birch read the book to some lucky students at yesterday's Healthy Harbour 2016 report announcement, although many adults were transfixed, feeling like they were back at school.

"The book is just another way of giving the report card results this year," Mr Birch said.

"Our aim is to try and make it clearer for everybody about what the results of the harbour are.

"The more people we can get that know what is actually happening, the greater condition of the harbour will be."

Queensland Environment and Heritage Protection Minister Steven Miles said the book was a great way to talk about science and translate it for different audiences.

Dr Miles said the 2016 results were good, considering the traffic and industry in Gladstone's harbour.

The 2016 Gladstone Harbour report card results gave the environmental health of the harbour a C, cultural health a C, economic health a B and the social health of the harbour also a B.