PHOTOS, VIDEO: Top 5 snake hot spots in Gladstone region

NATURE'S CYCLE: The moment a carpet python swallowed a wild king parrot at an Agnes Water home.

AS WE are seeing more snake warnings and sightings in the region it's time to come to terms with one simple, scary truth.

It's snake season.

It's that time of the year we worry about our pets when we're not home or turn every light on if we go outside at night.

It's a reminder to residents who live near the bush, have a garden or have anything, really, that would make a nice cool home for a snake to curl up in to watch their step.

Yes, even underneath your welcome mat, which makes it not-so welcoming any more...

According to Gladstone snake catcher Mike Boen there are snake hot spots in the region, areas he is called to the most to relocate snakes.

The most common suburb in Gladstone is Toolooa.

Mr Boen said the high number of older homes there made it easier for snakes to find comfortable places to hide.

Brown snake in Gladstone's CBD: People gathered on either side of the road as the injured brown snake lay flailing.

Telina is next on the hot-spot list and, being a resident of this area and an owner of two little fur babies, it worries me.

Telina and Kirkwood are surrounded by bush and I should know, living across the road from a rail line surrounded by trees and scrub.

Inevitably, snakes love the bush and it's not uncommon for them to enter residential areas.

In fact, Mr Boen was recently called to a job at Telina where a resident found a large carpet python coiled up in a baking try.

Another area Mr Boen frequents on jobs is Calliope.

Calliope covers a large area of bush with large residential blocks, giving snakes plenty of places to hide.

And you're not out of the woods if you live at Boyne Island or Tannum Sands.

These two suburbs also cover a large area, hence the high number of calls.

Snakes also like fruit bats and, because there are lots of fruit bats in the Boyne Tannum area, there are more snakes.

While this is a list of the most common snake hot-spots, it does not mean you're in the clear. Mr Boen said residents should always be on the look out for snakes.

Two snakes mating in Calliope: The dance of the pythons

Five tips to avoid being bitten

1. Turn a light on at night so you can see a snake to avoid stepping on it

2. Clear the area outside your home to give snakes fewer places to hide

3. Keep the yard tidy. High grass is the perfect place for a snake to settle

4. Keep things off the ground, such as childrens toys, and don't leave rolled-up carpet or leftover construction materials lying around

5. Fix screens, doors and walls, leaving no gaps and no damage.

If you need Mike to catch a snake at your place, call him on 0438 793 865

Here are the top five most commonly found snakes in the Gladstone region:

1. Green tree snake - non venomous

2. Carpet Python - non venomous

3. Eastern Brown - venomous

4. Whip snakes (different varieties) - venomous

5. Brown Tree Snakes - venomous

The rule with any snake, according to Mr Boen, is to always treat it as venomous.

Even if it is non venomous, depending on its size it could still make a meal out of your pets.

Late last year The Observer reported on a three-metre carpet python that made a meal out of a wild king parrot at a Baffle Ck residence.