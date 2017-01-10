PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

LISTED AS Gladstone's most expensive home on the market right now, this Agnes Water villa is like something from the movies.

The owners are looking at selling the property for about $2.5 million.

While it may look like just a fancy house on the hill, this villa is seated right on the beach, along Springs Rd.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is offered with a complete furniture package and a 30m lagoon pool.

David Perez, the real estate agent marketing the home, said the house came with full time caretakers, a tennis court, and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen.

As an added bonus, Mr Perez said from the veranda, and at the right time of year, there was a perfect view to watch turtle eggs hatching.

The site covers an area of 2011 sqm, with a deck and balcony stretching from the house with two garage spaces.

It is about five minutes from town, in the middle of a number of bush walking tracks, perfect for nature lovers.

For more information, head here.