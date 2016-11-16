PHOTOS: Sun Valley blaze breaks out overnight

A FIRE crew was called out to the scene of a bushfire last night, after receiving the call about 11.30pm.

The fire, which broke out near Marian Cl, Sun Valley was contained after crews worked hours back-burning the area.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Spokesperson said the fire was well-contained, and at any point did not pose a threat to building or properties.

Smoke billowed out over the suburb, with residents walking outside their homes to take photos of the angry yellow blaze.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The fire was out by 1.30am, with crews leaving the scene at about 6am.

This comes after 13 fires were reported burning across the Capricorn region yesterday.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Ewan Cayzer is urging members of the public to remain vigilant and prepare their homes.

"We went into the severe fire danger levels on Monday so we must be prepared," he said."We are well and truly into the fire season now and it is not safe for people to light fires."

QRFS regional manager Brian Smith was on scene at Mt Chalmers on Monday and said one man was lucky not to lose his house.

Asst Comm Cayzer said the service's officials were investigating the cause of a number of blazes, including that of a significant fire which happened at Mt Chalmers yesterday afternoon.