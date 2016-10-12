PHOTOS: New Gladstone ALDI to create 15-20 jobs

CONSTRUCTION of the multi-million dollar ALDI supermarket is moving ahead, with the new supermarket's structure coming together.

A company spokeswoman said it plans to hire 15-20 people when it opens.

Photos View Photo Gallery

ALDI started construction of its new Gladstone store in April and, at the time, suggested it planned to open between December and January.

"We are pleased to confirm ALDI Gladstone construction is progressing well and we look forward to updating the community as plans progress," an ALDI spokeswoman said.

In a sign the supermarket chain considers Gladstone a lucrative market, a company spokeswoman said it had weighed up the long term potential of opening a store in our city.

"When establishing a new store, ALDI considers the long term potential of the area and population," she said.

"We work closely with local planning bodies like council, other businesses and community groups to ensure ALDI positively

But the company wouldn't yet pin down an opening date.