33°
Business

PHOTOS: 'Must go': No reserve on truckloads of Hilux's, Navara's

Luke J Mortimer
| 14th Nov 2016 6:36 PM Updated: 7:40 PM
SELL OFF: Bechtel's final auction in Gladstone.
SELL OFF: Bechtel's final auction in Gladstone. Hassalls

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PHONES are ringing off the hook at the head office of auctioneering extraordinaire Hassalls.

Bidders, from Gladstone and across the country, could hardly believe that the auctioneers, charged with offloading $35 million of pre-loved Bechtel gear, dropped all reserves on items going under the hammer.

But chief auctioneer today said the company was left without a choice as their lease on the South Trees auction yard expires at the end of the month.

It's the last of a series of Bechtel auctions in Gladstone that have captured the hearts of our city's tradies and have seen a whopping 400 trailer loads of stock offloaded each month since they began late last year. 

"Every phone call we get is asking if it's definitely reserved, so it's what the price is at the fall of the hammer," he said.

"Whatever the price is what it sells for."

"It will be a final clearance sale. Everything must go."

WHAT ARE THEY SELLING?

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Toyota Hilux's, Nissan Navara's, loads of tools, tool boxes, shipping containers and much, much more are piling up at the auction yard.

Mr Wall said the lease-end has put the pressure on the auctioneers to offload everything. Buyers will also have little more than a week to grab their gear.

Late trailer loads of Hilux's and Navara's has boosted the number of Hilux's and Navara's going under the hammer.
Mr Wall said, based on previous auctions, Hilux's are expected to sell for about $17,000-$20,000 and the Navara's for about $11,000-$13,000.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Based on callers, Mr Wall said tradies, home handymen and workshop hobbyists, big players in the agricultural industry and contractors, are expected to flock to the auction.

The auction will go ahead on Wednesday, November 16, at the company's South Trees auction yard.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bechtel gladstone gladstone region

Investigation reveals '3 metre crocodile' lurking at Boyne

Investigation reveals '3 metre crocodile' lurking at Boyne

LOCALS warned to keep out of the water as authorities place signs around a popular Boyne park.

PHOTOS: 'Must go': No reserve on truckloads of Hilux's, Navara's

SELL OFF: Bechtel's final auction in Gladstone.

BIDDERS to pick price at Gladstone's final Bechtel sell-off.

PHOTOS: Gladstone region's best bakery revealed

WINNER: Glenn, Kathi and Allison Wilson from Bakin' Bits, which was named the best bakery in town.

NEW formula is the secret behind a Gladstone bakery's success.

Gladstone woman blows more than five times the legal limit

Police test motorists at an RBT on Amarina Ave, Mooloolaba.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

"ONE of the highest readings I've ever seen in this court.”

Local Partners

Incorrect Adani jobs advertisement exposed

This a copy of an incorrect advertisement promoting jobs at Adani mine.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

SDRC Water Officer Daniel Talbot reads a water meter.

LOCALS should lock up their dogs, with council coming to visit.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

Marion Cotillard: Brad Pitt is 'a good man'

MARION Cotillard has defended Brad Pitt as "a good man" after he was recently cleared of child abuse allegations.

Pitch Perfect success a complete surprise for Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick thought only "nerds" would watch 'Pitch Perfect'.

Deftones close Australian tour with an absolute scorcher

Deftones play Riverstage in Brisbane.

Deftones play spellbinding gig in Brisbane

Bieber's New Years gig to cost fans up to 40K per VIP ticket

Justin Bieber fans will have to pay up to $40,000 for a VIP ticket

First look at Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein in a scene from National Geographic's mini-series Genius.

AUSSIE actor currently filming Genius for National Geographic.

Mel B 'irked by Geri Horner's pregnancy announcement'

Mel B hasn't taken Geri Horner's pregnancy well at all

Sir Roger Moore: Aidan Turner would be a 'very good' Bond

Sir Roger Moore thinks Aidan Turner would be "very good" as Bond

SUPERB LOCATION - HUGE POTENTIAL

15 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 AUCTION

Located in Parksville where acreage blocks such as 15 Carthurbie Court are the norm. This home and land is positioned on a 3651m2 (approx) block. The appealing...

CITY LIVING IN BOUTIQUE COMPLEX

3/31 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

This modernised two bedroom unit is centrally located only minutes from the CBD. The unit is situated at the rear of the building on the ground floor. If you are...

Looking For A Private Home In A Tranquil Setting With Great Views Of The City?

72 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $460,000

This architecturally designed home would have to be in one of the most sought after residential areas of Gladstone and will be extremely popular with anyone...

ONE ACRE ALLOTMENT WITH HOUSE ...CLOSE TO CBD!

21 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $179,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE has another great buy for the astute developer, first home owner or simply someone who loves to renovate! What would you do with a...

GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

GREAT STARTER IN KIN KORA...PERFECT FOR THE HOME BUSINESS...ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS!

27 Cedar Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $285,000

Nestled on a beautifully landscaped block, this home comes with privacy and ample living space inside and out. Natural hardwood floors, air-conditioned open plan...

Boyne Valley Bargain - Buy now!

84 Dalga Road, Boyne Valley 4680

House 1 1 $85,000

This would be a great country weekender just over an hour from Gladstone. Features include: - Quaint cottage with verandah along two sides - 3114sqm of flat...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!