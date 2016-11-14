PHOTOS: 'Must go': No reserve on truckloads of Hilux's, Navara's

PHONES are ringing off the hook at the head office of auctioneering extraordinaire Hassalls.

Bidders, from Gladstone and across the country, could hardly believe that the auctioneers, charged with offloading $35 million of pre-loved Bechtel gear, dropped all reserves on items going under the hammer.

But chief auctioneer today said the company was left without a choice as their lease on the South Trees auction yard expires at the end of the month.

It's the last of a series of Bechtel auctions in Gladstone that have captured the hearts of our city's tradies and have seen a whopping 400 trailer loads of stock offloaded each month since they began late last year.

"Every phone call we get is asking if it's definitely reserved, so it's what the price is at the fall of the hammer," he said.

"Whatever the price is what it sells for."

"It will be a final clearance sale. Everything must go."

WHAT ARE THEY SELLING?

Photos View Photo Gallery

Toyota Hilux's, Nissan Navara's, loads of tools, tool boxes, shipping containers and much, much more are piling up at the auction yard.

Mr Wall said the lease-end has put the pressure on the auctioneers to offload everything. Buyers will also have little more than a week to grab their gear.

Late trailer loads of Hilux's and Navara's has boosted the number of Hilux's and Navara's going under the hammer.

Mr Wall said, based on previous auctions, Hilux's are expected to sell for about $17,000-$20,000 and the Navara's for about $11,000-$13,000.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Based on callers, Mr Wall said tradies, home handymen and workshop hobbyists, big players in the agricultural industry and contractors, are expected to flock to the auction.

The auction will go ahead on Wednesday, November 16, at the company's South Trees auction yard.