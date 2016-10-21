PHOTOS: Husband's 'blokey' gear up for grabs in Gladstone

A COUPLE'S stroke of advertising genius has all of Gladstone going nuts over one sell-off ahead of tomorrow's garage sale bonanza.

Nigel Muldoon colluded with his wife to tell Gladstone's bargain hunters she was selling off all of her husband's "blokey" gear once and for all without him knowing.

THIS WEEKEND | >>23 sales that will send Gladstone bargain hunters crazy

But Mr Muldoon, explaining the post, said he and his wife devised the marketing ploy after reading advice on the Garage Sale Trail's website, telling them to think up something "catchy".

But he and his wife were dead serious about the gear up for grabs, with "thousands" of blokey toys selling, including camping gear, car parts, bar fridges, and much more, most of which is under $30.

"If they bring $50 to my garage sale and they want to buy individual items they'll be walking out with handfuls of stuff," he said.

Mr Muldoon said he'd banked up all of the gear waiting for the "next big project that never came around".

"But sometimes it time to let go of them to maybe who will appreciate them more," he said.

SELL OFF: Nigel Muldoon and his wife Melissa feel as if they've lifted a big weight off their shoulders after having a once in a life-time spring clean. Luke Mortimer

Some of the items Mr Muldoon has thrown in the is "raising a few eyebrows" among his mates.

One of those items is a competition winch truck that Mr Muldoon believes is worth about $20,000.

"If someone comes up and says here's $20,000, everything is for sale at a price," he said.

Mr Muldoon is bringing the retail genius of a seasoned Myer executive to his front lawn, making sure shoppers properly browse by peppering "completely free items" in among all of the items with a price tag.

Photos View Photo Gallery

He'll tease shoppers by putting the "best items" all the way under his house and spreading out the same type of gear, so shopper can't find it all in one cluster.

"We've never done a garage sale, but if I go to a garage sale and I'm chasing car parts, I'll go straight to the car parts," he said.

"But we've tried to spread everything up.

"Instead of having the good items at the front, we'll put them all the way at the back, so that will draw you into the garage sale."

He said he was serious about selling everything and whatever isn't sold would be donated to Lifeline or another charity.