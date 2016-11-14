PHOTOS: Gladstone region's best bakery revealed

WINNER: Glenn, Kathi and Allison Wilson from Bakin' Bits, which was named the best bakery in town.

GLENN WILSON was definitely not sour when he heard the news his bakery had been voted the region's best.

But he believes it was his traditional sour-dough bread recipes that helped him get there.

The Observer posted to Facebook asking readers to comment the best bakery in town, and Bakin' Bits Boyne Island Tannum Sands was by far, the breadwinner.

And Mr Wilson sure knows his buns, being in the business for up to 40 years, with his prodigal son Brent Dawson following in his footsteps.

Father and son alongside fellow baker of the business Adam Bland make everything fresh in the bakery, from pies, to cakes, biscuits and a variety of different breads.

And its their home-style recipes that keep Gladstone residents and tourists coming back.

"Some of the recipes we use must be more than 100-years-old," Mr Wilson said.

"I also believe its our attention to detail, and that we cook and formulate our own recipes yeast free."

Mr Wilson is currently working on a new formula, which he labels the 'sour-dough culture'.

"You mix flour and water together and let it sit, which attracts yeast from the air," he said.

"This ferments it, then you divide and feed it, divide and feed it and again and again for six days.

"It ends up ripe with culture and becomes the catalyst for bread that does not contain yeast, only flour, salt and water by the end of the process."

The baker said yeast-free bread was a popular option, with people having different dietary needs

"We haven't been open for 12 months yet," Mr Wilson said.

"And before I opened Bakin' Bits I hadn't practised the trade for more than 15 years.

"But we've got qualified bakers and great staff, unique to our bakery."