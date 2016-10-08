PHOTOS: 'Fierce': No reserve on Bechtel gear at Gladstone auction

TRADIES love affair with Hassalls auctions is set to reach new heights when the team of auctioneer's ship-in trailers of pre-loved Bechtel Curtis Island gear to Gladstone next month.

Hassalls general manager Steve Wall has revealed he's removing all reserve prices at the imminent Gladstone auction, which will go ahead on November 9 at the company's South Trees auction yard.

"It will be a final clearance sale," he said. "Everything must go."

Mr Wall said Bechtel still has more than "100 trailers" of stock that needs to be sold by early next year.

Mr Wall said he only knows "fortnight to fortnight" what tradie-treasures Bechtel will let go of next, but he expects a range of containers clogged with tools, relocatable buildings, and compressors.

Mr Wall said they'd be hard-pressed delivering another auction with vehicles on the scale of what was seen last Wednesday.

Bidders from across the globe fought with locals or bidders who'd travelled from interstate to view dozens of Hilux's, Ford Ranges, and a range of Japanese light vehicles and ambulances, with a clearance rate of 99%.

"It was pretty fierce," Mr Wall said.

Online bidders snapped up 30% of vehicles, the largest presence Mr Wall has seen at the auctions yet.

Fierce bidding pushed prices for the Hilux's up to about $20,000, "give or take a couple of thousand", still a bargain for the late model, low-kilometre vehicles.

