PHOTOS: 'Best markets yet': Big sales at CBD markets

THE smell of fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables waft through the Gladstone CBD for the second City Farmer's Markets today.

Residents spent the morning strolling through the stalls at the front of Lightbox Espresso and WInebar and the Gladstone City Library.

Gabrielle Hockings sold jewellery from her stall, My Secret Emporium, at the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets. Tegan Annett

My Secret Emporium's Gabrielle Hockings said it was the best market she had been to in the Gladstone region.

Ms Hockings sells day-wear and formal jewellery.

"This is wonderful, it's been a really good day," she said.

Alana Lamberton picked up honey and strawberries at the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets. Tegan Annett

"This is the best market I have been to."

"That's been sales wise and just general support, and it's been a lovely atmosphere."

Market-goer Alana Lamberton said the CBD markets helped bring new life to the city.

"You never see this many people up the main street," she said.

"I love the strawberries here."

Jess Fairall and Krista Verlis at the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets. Tegan Annett

An event ograniser said the foot constant was "constant" and it was another successful event.

It was the second Gladstone City Farmers Markets. The market is a revamp of the former Library Square Markets.