PHOTO GALLERY: SUNfest continues

BIG TREAT: Gladstone artists Christine Holden and Janie Petersen show off some of the natural materials Colin Offord will use to create musical instruments.

IT'S said that one person's trash is another's treasure, or in Colin Offord's case, a musical instrument.

The internationally acclaimed visual artist, composer and instrument inventor is bringing his unique style of art to the region's SUNfest program.

Colin is holding a five-day environmental music workshop from January 16-20 at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for kids aged 11-17.

Kids will be able to create their own musical instruments from recycled materials, such as fallen branches, feathers, bamboo and palm fronds and husks.

Gladstone artists Christine Holden and Janie Petersen will help Colin throughout the week and are inviting all children, musically inclined or not, to take part in the hands-on workshop.

"Colin is an internationally renowned artist and musician,” Ms Holden said

"He'll be imparting his knowledge on different ways you can use natural materials that we can find in our region and adapt them into a work of art which is also a musical instrument.

"If you're interested in music it's definitely a workshop worth coming along to.”

The first two days of the workshop will focus on building various forms of Australasian bows, windpipes, flutes and percussion instruments.

Days three and four will focus on playing techniques, while day five will culminate with the SUNfest Showcase at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Friday night.

Gladstone Regional Council cultural projects supervisor Di Paddick said the arrival of Colin Offord was a huge coup for Gladstone.

"We've been working with IZIT? Entertainment for a number of years and this the first time we've been able to secure Colin for the festival,” she said.

"This is fantastic for our young people and local artists who can learn from him.

"We are really excited about the opportunity.”

Tickets for the workshop are $75. Purchase them at gladecc.com.au.

The SUNfest school holiday program runs until January 20.