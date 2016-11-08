'Phenomenon': Sudden influx of butterflies in Gladstone region

SPECTACULAR: There are hundreds of butterflies up and down the coast at this time of the year.

THE millions of butterflies seen from as far south as Lismore up to Gladstone and Rockhampton have flown hundreds of kilometres to be here.

But Queensland Museum's Senior Curator of Entomology, Dr Chris Burwell, has provided reassurance the tiny winged creatures will live for longer than one day.

"A lot of people have the idea they only live for a day, or a couple of days,” Dr Burwell said. "But most live a lot longer than that, they can live for months.”

He thought the short lifespan myth may have come from confusing butterflies with mayflies.

"Mayflies, which live in rivers or streams, when they emerge they have a short adult life cycle,” he said.

Dr Burwell said it "doesn't happen very often” that caper white butterflies provided such a spectacular phenomenon.

"You often see them flying through though, you just don't see them in huge numbers,” he said.

Dr Burwell wasn't sure of the exact source, but expected they may have flown hundreds of kilometres as they were more common west of the Dividing Range.

"A lot of inland areas had really good late winter, earl spring rains which has mean the inland is green,” he said.

"They're flying, but not flying constantly, they settle down at night.”