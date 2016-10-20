Relocation gives business a boost

Explain your products and services:

Alive Pharmacy offers a range of health services.

We offer caring customer service, webster packing, SMS prescription service, medication checks, discount vitamins, blood glucose testing and blood pressure tests.

Do you have an interesting business story?

We moved to our new site in Calliope Central Shopping Centre and have become a destination where customers have the pharmacy, doctor and IGA supermarket all in one location.

What makes you stand out?

Our caring customer service where our primary focus is the community and to help people improve their health and shift the focus to preventative health and wellbeing, not just treating ailments.

The benefits of coming to Alive Pharmacy is that we offer a great personal experience by getting to know our customers and understand their health requirements.

The Pharmacy is also involved heavily in supporting the community which is highlighted by our sponsorship of the under 13 girls Calliope Soccer team, the Ute Muster, Calliope Rodeo, and 2016 Calliope Christmas Carols.

What's your team culture like?

We are a team of fun-loving, motivated, community minded women. Our team consists of: Linda (pharmacist), Courtney (interim pharmacist), Clare (retail manager), Kim (pharmacy assistant) and Jessie (pharmacy assistant).

We are open Monday to Friday 8.30am - 6pm and Saturdays 8.30am - 2pm.