Peppa Pig trots into town

GET ready mums and dads, your kids will be tickled pink and squealing in excitement because Peppa Pig is coming to town.

Children across the region will go crazy over the lovable British animated character, when she makes an appearance at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

GECC general manager Carly Quinn said Peppa will be at the venue's inflatable gym from 2pm Tuesday.

"The visit has been a long time in planning between the GECC and mummy pig and daddy pig,” Ms Quinn said.

"She's come a long way to be with us here in Gladstone and it's taken a lot of planning to get her here.

"We're really pleased to be able to secure her, with her busy schedule.”

Peppa will fly solo to the event, with younger brother George a little hog-tied back in England.

"George is staying at home to look after Goldie the goldfish,” Ms Quinn said.

Ms Quinn is encouraging kids to beat the impending heatwave by coming to the air-conditioned venue for the gym, finishing Friday.

For further information visit Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's Facebook page.