Peppa Pig a popular hit

Peppa Pig dropped in to the GECC yesterday.Owen Johnson, 5, and Xavier Scott, 4.

PEPPA Pig proved to be a popular hit amongst children when she dropped in to the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Showing no signs of jet lag after flying in from England (yes, this pig can fly), Peppa attended the GECC's inflatable gym over three sessions, much to delight of some very happy kids.

GECC general manager Carly Quinn said that Peppa Pig's appearance was a great success.

"We've had a really good number turn out - the kids loved having fun with Peppa Pig,” Ms Quinn said.

"Obviously Peppa is a celebrity and we're very fortunate to get her here all the way from the UK.

"She even went down the inflatable slide which was very impressive.”

The GECC will remain a hive of activity right up until the SUNfest Showcase on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's SUNfest events include a three-day Flash Mob workshop which culminates in a surprise flash mob at a secret location.

Other activities include science in the kitchen, radio and garden sculpture workshops.

Wednesday's events

Science in the Kitchen - 9.30am - Meteors Football Club, Glenlyon Rd

Radio Workshop - 10am - 91.9 Fresh FM, Uniting Place off Dixon Dr

Garden Sculptures - 9.30am - Arboretum Shelter, Toondoon Botanic Gardens

SUNfest Flash Mob (three-day workshop) - 9am - Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Macrame Marvels - 1pm - shelter near Tannum Surf Club.