'People are being dictated': Residents against new smoking laws coming Feb

Rhiannon Wright and Sheridan Treadwell disagree with the hurdles imposed on them as smokers. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FEEL like a quick cigarette?

Stepping outside for a 10 minute break has just got a lot more complicated, with changes to smoking laws in Queensland beginning on February 1.

People will not be able to smoke in national parks within 10m of in-use camp sites and public facilities, including picnic tables, barbecues, visitor information centres, shelters, jetties and boat ramps.

Other bans to smoking were introduced in September last year.

After the story appeared on The Observer's Facebook page, Gladstone residents took to their keyboards to express their anger on the changes.

Rather than introducing new law changes regularly, Jacque Turner suggested the government simply remove the sale of cigarettes from the market.

"Which they really aren't going to do cause they make billions of dollars a year,” she said.

"They really don't care about making this country a non-smoking culture.

"If the world stopped smoking tomorrow they would probably start promoting some other habit to hook everyone into.”

Steve Roberts questioned the new law and asked whether this would mean conflict could arise between smokers, and non-smokers.

"I have a question, so if a smoker sets up camp with no one around them does this mean there is now a 10m exclusion zone as he was there first?” he posted.

"I got no dramas with keeping it away from eating and kids playing etc. But hey now it's getting a bit rich ...”

A more political view on the matter, Wayne Couch said "the people are being dictated” and that the government should be looking more at drink drivers and drug problems than smoking laws

Other commenters, including Steven Cragg said the only solution would be to completely ban smoking.

However the reason behind the new laws, according to the Queensland government, is to create a non-smoking culture, that helps adults to quit and to deter children from taking up the habit.

The new laws were more warmly welcomed in Mackay, with the Daily Mercury reporting on resident's opinions:

Jess: "I do agree with it, I think it's good especially for kids. Anybody who wants to quit, it's the best time for them if that's what they want to do. With all these laws, anyone will be able to (quit) now if they really want to.”

Jack: "It's good for other people who don't smoke. If we smoke (close to shopping centre doors) then there's people there and the smoke will go inside. It's good for them to not have to take the smoke smell. But still, if people are going to smoke they're going to smoke.”

Dwayne: "I think it's a pretty good thing. It stops passive smoking for young kids and stuff. Cigarettes are going to keep going up and up and up in price, I reckon that will stop a few people. It depends how strict they are with it.”