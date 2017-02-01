People against Carmichael rail project loan

DESPITE Gladstone and central Queensland crying out for jobs from Adani's Carmichael mine, a poll released today by GetUp reveals 74.4% of Australians disagree with the Turnbull Government's decision to give Adani's Carmichael mine a $1billion loan to build its rail line.

The Federal Government's Northern Australia fund gave conditional approval for a loan for the railway line in December last year.

GetUp environmental justice director Miriam Lyons said Australians would not back the Prime Minister's decision to frivolously hand over a billion public dollars to a billionaire.

"A mere 16% of Australians think this is a good way to invest public money. While we see hospitals and schools starved of resources, the government sees fit to hand over a billion bucks to build Adani's shiny new train." she said.

"It's a wildly unpopular decision for a Prime Minister who's done absolutely nothing to protect our water, land or air.

"Instead of ignoring the warning signs and backing an unbankable vanity project, Prime Minister Turnbull needs to start backing everyday Australians - investing in our future, and protecting our precious resources."

The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs but has been plagued by environmental controversy since it was first approved.