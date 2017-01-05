Gladstone crabber's outrage as pots raided

PENNY Keane puts the effort in to catch mud crabs, so it's no wonder she's annoyed that her pots are being raided.

During Christmas she was setting her pots almost each day as she did not have much work.

"Nine times out of 10 you will see footprints walking the whole way down to the pots and when I've used zip ties they've removed them," Ms Keane said.

"I set it a certain way so that I know if it's been checked and they've definitely been messed with."

Ms Keane sets her crab pots near Tuckers Rd, Boyne Island.

She said she did not think it was children stealing crabs from her as it was an out-of-the way spot.

Ms Keane took to Facebook to ask people what she should do to catch the raiders.

She said although some suggestions were borne out of anger

According to Fisheries Queensland interfering with crabbing gear is a serious offence and carries an on-the-spot fine of $1100 or maximum penalties up to $55,000.

Stealing crabs or crab pots is a criminal offence, so those caught will be referred to the police.