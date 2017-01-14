Peering into the The Observer X-files

Photo from Lockyer Creek in Helidon with a mysterious 'ghost' child in background.

WHO doesn't love a good spooky story on a Friday afternoon?

A Friday on the 13th day of the month...

That's right, yesterday was Black Friday in case you didn't notice and to celebrate, The Observer has put together a compilation of stories we've reported on, but have gone unsolved.

1. Woman in white

At first it seemed like a bunch of residents got together and decided to play a joke on the rest of the town.

But when the Gladstone police also reported to have seen a mysterious woman dressed in white staggering along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd, things got weird.

The first sighting was reported by the Observer in March, 2015 on a Saturday night.

Police shut down the road and conducted a search with the dog squad after multiple reports were received of a woman wandering across the road, dressed in all white.

When police went to investigate the strange reports at 8.30pm it become more bizarre.

The officers confirmed they had seen the woman, but by the time the car had u-turned she had disappeared, and was not found that night.

Up until September the same year, there were many reports of seeing a woman wandering the road, appearing behind cars and then disappearing if the car began to turn around.

Gladstone woman Karli Hobley was one of these residents who claimed to have seen the woman while she was driving to Tannum Sands with her mum about 2am.

Ms Hobley said she saw the woman "staggering” down the road.

"I didn't see her face because she was walking the same way we were driving,” Ms Hobley said.

"But she had her knees bent in. It looked painful. The way she was walking I thought she was drunk.

"We stopped to see if she needed help, but she had already disappeared.”

There have been no recent sightings of the woman reported to The Observer, with journalists even heading out to the road late at night to try and capture this phenomenon, however we've always came back empty handed.

2. Spooky spa ghost

A FAMLY photo taken at Agnes Water with only three people supposed to be in it, arose on social media, when a fourth person - or ghostly apparition - appeared out of nowhere.

Taken at a resort, a family relaxing in a hot tub decided to get a festive photo and were shocked to see a rather chummy looking ghost figure joining in on the fun.

Teena Fleetwood, along with her husband, her daughter and her daughter's husband were celebrating her daughter's upcoming 21st birthday (at the time) when her husband snapped this at the Lagoon 1770 resort.

A clear picture of the figure shows an arm around Teena's neck, one she did not feel or see before looking at the picture.

Mrs Fleetwood said the following night her and her husband went back to the spa and took pictures, but nothing happened.

Teena Fleetwood enjoys a relaxing spa with her daughter, her daughter's husband and a ghostly apparition, second from left.

3. Haunting 'child ghost'

WHILE not a local story - this unsolved mystery was reported on by The Observer. Because it is just downright scary.

A family photo taken at Lockyer Creek near Helidon (Toowoomba) caused an online stir in March 2015 because of claims it captures a ghost.

The photo appears to show two adults and four children playing in the water.

A very pale figure appears in the middle of two adults, seemingly going unnoticed by the swimming group.

Jessie Lu appears in the photo and is adamant there were only three children at the creek on the day in question.

"We have had two IT specialists look at this photo,” she said.

"At the time of taking this photo there was nothing between us.

One of the people commenting on the photo on Facebook posted a link to an old newspaper clipping that reported a drowning in Lockyer Creek in November 1915.

The report states that the drowning occurred at a location known as Murphy's Hole, "which has always been considered dangerous” because it was more than 20-feet deep.

4. UFO over Tannum Sands?

IT WAS only May last year that an Observer reader reportedly saw what they described as a UFO fly over Tannum Sands.

In a Your Story submission on The Observer's website, the reader said it appeared as a very bright orange light moving quite fast at first, then becoming almost stationary before moving off again.

"It came back several times and moved the same way each time,” they wrote. We saw it three different times, as did our neighbours and some friends in Gladstone. Definitely no ordinary aircraft or satellite. Then it gradually faded as it moved further away. Incredible sight!”

A group of friends at Tannum Sands saw the mysterious light.