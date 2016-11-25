Pay day for Gladstone business looms as locals land jobs

THE latest Queensland job figures show that unemployment levels dropped in the Fitzroy region from this time last year to 5.9%.

Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen

Regional youth jobless rates also fell in Fitzroy, which covers both Rockhampton and Gladstone, from 4.5% to 9.9% over the last 12 months.

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt said these results highlighted the need for businesses to take the government up on its $20,000 Back to Work Youth Boost grants come December 1.