Pauline Hanson's invitation to have a beer with her today

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has issued an open invitation to join her for an Australia Day beer at a southeast Queensland pub.

The senator took to Facebook to invite "everyday Aussies" to join her at the Buderim Tavern on the Sunshine Coast at 2pm on Australia Day.

Ms Hanson and a "host of guests" including new Queensland leader Steve Dickson and Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts, will be there and are looking forward to "catching up with everyday Aussies".

The senator and her One Nation team members will also be adding political questions to the tavern's 'Pub Test', as well as giving away Dick Smith products and a new Webber BBQ.