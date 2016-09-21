Gladstone Airport Board stacked with locals to 'sort out issues'

GETTING more control over Gladstone Airport Board was a key issue in the March council elections and yesterday the new council took a step towards that, stacking it with locals.

"There have been a lot of issues and we want (the new board) to sort them out," Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said.

In a confidential item in yesterday's general meeting councillors voted unanimously to appoint four Gladstone people to the board.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited chief executive officer Leigh Zimmerlie and business owner and Gladstone Creative Region president Adrienne Ward were appointed, effective immediately.

Chrissy Harris

Former Gladstone and Calliope Aerodrome CEO Graeme Kanofski and Sotherton director Tina Zawila will start on the board on July 1, 2017.

They will take the positions of chairman David Hamill and Tony Goodwin, whose contract lapses at the end of June.

The shake-up was signalled by Cr Burnett during his election campaign and, in the first council meeting after the election, the council appointed Cr Rick Hansen and Cr Glenn Churchill to the airport board.

Cr Churchill's temporary appointment was discontinued while the council advertised for "locals" to take the vacant positions on the board.

The advertisement had the job paying $20,000 to sit on the board, which meets a minimum of 12 times a year..

"The council seeks to appoint two suitably qualified residents from the Gladstone region," it read.

Twenty one people who applied for the job could "have all been appointed", according to Cr Burnett.

"People who live and care about community on the board will put community first," he said.

Mrs Ward said Gladstone people had a passion for the region and wanted to grow the community.

"My strength is engaging stakeholders and making sure everyone is talking to each other," Mrs Ward, who has 20 years of government relations experience, said.