'Amazing': One thing that keeps tourists in Gladstone

CRUISE READY: The latest installment of Gladstone's cruise visits has reaffirmed the city's tourism potential.

PASSENGERS flocked into Gladstone as we welcomed more visitors with the arrival of P&O's Pacific Jewel.

The Gladstone Observer's Paul Braven hopped on board one of the tours around the city, and asked people what their impressions were.

Annette Stephens, visiting from Melbourne, said Gladstone was lovely.

"You just see all the industry as you get off, and I didn't expect to see all that," she said.

Ms Stephens' plans were to head to one of the pubs for dinner and check out the city centre.

Colette Knott has been on 10 cruises but never before to Gladstone.

IN GLADDY: Tourists enjoy the best of Gladstone for the day.

She said it was a quiet little town but a nice place to visit.

Julie Wilkins' biggest impression was the people.

"So far they've been amazing," she said.