Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

ALMOST 100 runners set out on Saturday to participate in Tannum Sand's first parkrun.

About 90 participants braved the heat with runners, dogs and prams to complete the five km circuit.

Tannum Sands parkrun event director Craig Murrell said they had participants from all over Queensland including Bundaberg and Maryborough.

"For the first event it was a good turnout, the real test will be if people turn up a second time,” Mr Murrell said.

Mr Murrell said the heat does slow a lot of people down but when the weather starts to cool off, participants will start to generate their PBs and improve on their times.

"A lot of people surprise themselves when they get out and start doing it. They think five km is impossible but there is no time restriction on it,” he said.

"If they want to walk it it's not a race, everyone is only competing against themselves so it's achievable for everyone.

"It's a distance that is sufficient.”

Participants brought their babies and dogs to Saturday's Tannum Sands parkrun launch. Facebook

Parkrun is a free event which invites anyone from beginners to experienced runners.

Held every Saturday morning at 7am, parkrun aims to make people healthier by getting them outside and socially active.

"It's clearly set up as a social event as much as it is a running event,” Mr Murrell said.

"Out of the 90 people there would have been probably atleast half a dozen prams being pushed around and a number of people with dogs.”

Tannum Sands parkrun starts at Canoe Point Park, Caledon Street.

"Get out and get healthier, the parkrun does a wonderful job at that,” Mr Murrell said.

Anyone is welcome to join the free community event, so register online here.