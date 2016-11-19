Local town flocks to new $4.5m park

NEW FACILITY: Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8 at the Alf Larson Park, Miriam Vale. (RIGHT) The new Bruce Hwy billboard advertising the town.

MIRIAM Vale's new $4.5 million attraction will be in the spotlight today at the official opening of Alf Larson/Lions Park.

The redeveloped park, which was finished in October, provides a space for children, families and tourists to enjoy.

It was a long-time dream for Miriam Vale residents that has become a reality. The original plans were approved by Gladstone Regional Council in 2013.

At today's official ribbon-cutting ceremony there will be special guests, a light morning tea and activities for everyone.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said prior to the redevelopment the area was a popular recreational area, but it offered minimal facilities.

He said it was now a family-friendly precinct that enabled locals and visitors to enjoy modern, custom designed facilities.

"The redevelopment includes a new playground, shaded areas, picnic shelters and a new parking area specifically designed for motorhomes and caravans," he said

Council's Environment and Community Services Committee Chair councillor Cindi Bush said the parking area would draw tourists off the Bruce Hwy into the southern entrance of the Gladstone Region.

"Council has erected two billboard signs, to the north and south of Miriam Vale, to encourage motorists to stop in the area," she said.

Council continues to receive plenty of positive community feedback since the area unofficially opened to the public in October.

The opening of the park is at 10.30am today.