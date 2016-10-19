Brutal reality of boy's Taipan bite breaks hearts of parents

THE HEARTS of mums and dads across the Gladstone region and Australia are breaking at the brutal prospect that a young, healthy boy may never fully recover from a snake bite.

Much-needed cash and message of support are flooding in for the family of the toddler, who was bitten by a snake last month.

Since the latest update of Eli's recovery last night, almost $3000 has poured into their Go Fund Me page, taking the total to $63,860 of their $100,000 goal.

Tragically, he suffered brain injuries after losing oxygen following the bite, but to the joy of his family and the public he is making small improvements.

Eli Giles, 2, pictured with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after waking up from sedation.

Eli's road to recovery, after he was bitten three times in a chook pen while collecting eggs with his mum, has hit parents particularly hard.

One mum, Samantha Scott, said her two-year-old son was bitten by a snake two days before Eli, but thankfully it didn't inject venom.

"I feel for you and I cry every time I read the updates," she wrote.

"My little boy use to collect eggs also but since his bite, I won't let, which is so sad, as like your property, we have lots of snake encounters.

"I really hope Eli makes a full recovery which is very possible. He is such a beautiful boy."

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

Andrew Dunchouk, a dad to a three-year-old, was heartbroken by the thought that Eli might not fully recover.

"I've no doubt that in time you will see him laugh and smile, perhaps not in the same way as before, but the love will always be there."

Cynthia Baxter said: "I pray that Eli will make a full recovery from this dreadful experience, and you have your sweet little boy home with you in time for the baby to arrive".

"It must have been the scariest moment of a mother's life watching that awful reptile attacking someone so small."

Mum Justine Christerson said her son, too, was bitten by a snake five years ago, which also didn't inject venom.

She said after she suffered her own health problems, she understood the need for financial support when she was transferred to another hospital.

She, like Diane O'Reily, offered the Eli's family a place to stay in Brisbane, food, and anything else they need during their stay.