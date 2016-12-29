Paramedic's important message for road-users

IN 25 years working in emergency services Calliope paramedic John Hodson has seen first-hand how devastating traffic crashes can be.

But for the hardened paramedic of 10 years he said the most difficult part of his job was turning up to crash scenes involving families and children.

Mr Hodson said when he arrived at a serious crash, where kids were potentially critically injured or dead, he tried not to get emotionally involved so he could stay focused on the job.

"You try and show as much empathy as you can and you try to put yourself into their position,” he said.

"I have young kids but to think about your emotional side at the time would only interfere with your job, however, afterwards you can sit down and think about life as it is.

"Sometimes you're dealing with a deceased person and we can't do anything, but other times you've got multiple patients (to look after).”

Mr Hodson, who is currently the acting officer in charge at Gladstone, has backed The Observer's road safety campaign Give...Don't Grieve, to help get the message out about driving safely on our roads.

Although Mr Hodson said he had been lucky while working in Gladstone and Calliope not to have seen too many "disturbing” crashes, he said during his 10 years on the jobs he had seen "some pretty bad things”.

"We don't call them accidents any more for the simple reason that there are no accidents when it comes to road trauma,” he said.

"Somebody is (always) at fault, somebody has done the wrong thing and that's the disappointing part about people speeding, driving tired, under the influence or just not paying any due care or attention when driving.

"We've still got to encourage drivers to be patient because I know we've got drivers speeding out there.”

Mr Hodson said so far this Christmas period had been relatively quiet for his crew of about 30 paramedics.

"Christmas is different because of the sheer amount of people travelling and this is why we have safety campaigns,” he said.

"With the high volume of people travelling on the road we try to deter drivers from doing anything they shouldn't be doing, especially speeding.”

Mr Hodson's message for drivers was simple.

"Think before you drive, slow down, be courteous to other drivers on the road, don't drive when you're tired, maintain a safe distance behind the car in front and coming up to the storm season, if it's flooded please do not go into the water,” he said.