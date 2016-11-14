Gladstone businesses in $20K sugar hit for hiring locals

EMPLOYERS in regional Queensland will be offered an incentive of $20,000 to hire local young people over summer under the Queensland Government’s Back to Work program.

It will be rolled out across Far North Queensland, North Queensland, Mackay/Whitsunday, Central Queensland, Wide Bay Burnett North West and South West.

This offer applies to unemployed people aged between 15 to 24 years, and opens December 1 and closes February 28, 2017.

The $100M Back to Work scheme announced in the State Budget in June earlier this year offers $10,000 to businesses who took on an unemployed worker and $15,000 when they hired a long-term unemployed worker (out of work for 12 months or more).

But the Palaszczuk Government has almost doubled the Back to Work incentive, in "determination to tackle youth unemployment".

For further information head to the Back to Work website.