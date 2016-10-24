Pacific Jewel bound for Gladstone

The P&O Pacific Jewel is headed our way once more.

ALMOST 2000 cruise ship passengers will explore our region's offerings when P&O's Pacific Jewel anchors in the Port of Gladstone tomorrow.

The 1900 passengers on board the eight-day South Reef Discovery Cruise will disembark at 9am for a day of sightseeing.

The Feast on East markets will once again welcome passengers, with live music and a variety of stalls planned for the East Shores.

The markets, held each time a cruise ship stops at Gladstone, began in December last year and have proven a hit with both visitors and locals.

The markets will offer live music and a variety of stalls tomorrow morning. Paul Braven

Tomorrow's stop is one of P&O's seven calls to Gladstone this year, with a further seven planned for 2017.

The cruise line's new ship, the Pacific Explorer, will be among those visiting next year, and will make its maiden visit to Gladstone on August 22.

A survey of cruise ship passengers by Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd (GAPDL) earlier this year returned positive results, with 75% of respondents saying their expectations of Gladstone were exceeded, while 86.5% said they were likely to return.

The 237 responses indicated passengers spent big while in town, with 94.6% spending an average of $110 per person during their day visit.

Pacific Jewel cruise passengers have the chance to visit the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation centre during their visit in Gladstone. Contributed

Passengers have plenty to spend up on, with a number of exciting attractions available around the region.

Gladstone's most popular 'to-dos' for cruise ship passengers include:

Cruising past Port Curtis Harbour with expert commentary describing the many exciting aspects, including major industry and islands in Gladstone's busy natural harbour.

Discovering Quoin Island Retreat, home to Central Queensland's Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, nestled within Gladstone Harbour. The visit includes opportunities for personal encounters with Australian wildlife, featuring turtles, wombats, pretty face wallabies, snakes, lizards and sugar gliders.

Seeing the sights of Gladstone and the beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef in style on a 35-minute scenic flight to Heron Island, before enjoying a snorkel on the fringing reefs and exploring the tropical island.

Experiencing the Feast on East Market which showcases local art, handmade crafts and enticing cuisine, set in the beautiful East Shores Precinct within walking distance from the ship.

The Pacific Jewel will depart for Moreton Island at 6pm.