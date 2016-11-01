GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

AN ABANDONED car at 8 Railway St in West Gladstone is in danger of being enveloped by long grass that is growing all over the vacant block of land.

The unsightly property, surrounded by well-kept homes and a property that's up for sale, has been slapped with a notice by the council to clean up its act.

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard. Declan Cooley

The owner of the land, Country Vic Properties Pty Ltd, is now required to "mow all grass and weeds on the property by November 11".

"Failure to comply with the specific time frames will result in the council proceeding to commence processes to enter (the) property and undertake the remedial works," the notice said.

The cost of the clean-up would then be passed onto Country Vic Properties.

John Sircelj, who lives across the road, said the property had been overgrown for about the past six months.

"It's not very nice to look at but whether its the council or the owner somebody has got to look after it," he said. The council said there had been a continual increase in the number of overgrown allotments compared with 2015/16.