Owner of iconic Gladstone motel checking out

FAMILY TIME: After years of service to Gladstone's tourism industry, Mary Moore has put her iconic motel on the market so she can spend more time with her family.

GRANDMOTHER of 11 and great-grandmother-of-five Mary Moore is selling her iconic Toolooa Gardens Motel to devote time to family.

Mrs Moore has had guests from all walks of life from fly-in fly-out workers to celebrities, including Jimmy Barnes, Dick Smith, Ian Moss, Eskimo Joe, and Mal Meninga, all of whom she has photos of in her reception.

The 75-year-old said she and her husband struck it lucky, buying a caravan park on Toolooa St for cheap in 2002.

"But we rebuilt and got it what it is today," she said.

BETTER THINGS: After years of service to Gladstone tourism industry, Mary Moore is selling her iconic Gladstone motel to spend more time with her family. Paul Braven

She and her husband built three villas on it and refurbished the existing blocks.

She said their trick to surviving "four booms and four dooms" was taking care of their employees.

"When it's booming, I'm here, and when it's doom, I'm here," she said. "I've managed to survive all of them."

But after the death of her husband six years ago, Mrs Moore said she found she needed to spend more time with her family.

"Three of my grandchildren live in Bali, and they don't know who grandma is, but they will soon," she said.

"I need to get my roots back again."