Owner company of Heron Island Resort in "negotiations" for sale

Owners of Heron Island Resort in "negotiations" for sale

Delaware North today confirmed the company is in "negotiations" to sell its multi-million dollar Heron Island resort.

Australian Parks & Resorts at Delaware North Companies executive director Greg Magi said however, the company could not disclose whether it was in negotiations with one party or multiple.

He said negotiations included the stipulation that the resort would still be run by Delaware North as managers of the properties, Heron Island Resort and Wilson Island Resort.

"Further details will be forthcoming once the particulars of the transaction are finalised which is anticipated later in 2016," Mr Magi said.

In 2009 the 10ha block sold as part of an $85million asset sale from real estate investment group GPT group. Earlier in 2004 it fetched $42million.

JJL Hotels and Hospitality launched the sales campaign for the island late last September 2015.

Agent Andrew Langsford said the company was committing to selling but wouldn't comment on the price they were chasing this time.

"We've had some very strong interest... the majority of it was domestic and a healthy amount of offshore interest," he said.